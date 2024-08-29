Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Al-Qadi Kisses His Mother’s Feet In Reunion After Rescue


Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi, who was rescued from Gaza on Tuesday after 326 days in captivity, was released from the hospital on Wednesday and reunited with his 87-year-old mother.

“I missed my mother very much, I was afraid I would never see her again,” he said after the emotional reunion. “Thank G-d, I came back and hugged her. We’re both alive. I’ll do anything for my mother, she is my strength in life.”

Qadi’s relatives said, “Farhan is very attached to his mother. She is his life. He’s been by her side since he returned. They talk, smile, and hug. It is a meeting that was not expected, but in the end, it happened. It’s immense happiness for all of us.”

 

