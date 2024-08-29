LEV TAHOR: Guatemalean Police Probing Child Abuse Allegations Inside Cult’s Compound

Guatemalan authorities are currently investigating serious allegations of child abuse within the Lev Tahor cult, a community already facing accusations of forced marriages.

This past Friday, authorities attempted to check on the condition of children living on a farm owned by Lev Tahor in Oratorio, located southwest of Guatemala City. Despite having a court order, officials reported that access to the premises was restricted by members of the cult.

“We’re very concerned about the situation within the community,” said Lucrecia Prera, a lawyer representing the state in matters concerning children and adolescents. “There are reports that there are (forced) marriages, that there are pregnant girls, that there is abuse within the community.”

One of the most alarming allegations involves a teenager who was reportedly forced into marriage at the age of 13. According to Prera, the girl sought help earlier this year to return to her home country.

Following a court hearing on Friday, Lev Tahor sect took to social media to accuse authorities of engaging in “a reprehensible campaign of persecution against our community, motivated solely by religious intolerance and discrimination.” The cult also accused Israel of playing a role in “instigating these actions.”

Authorities estimate that around 100 minors are currently living within the community, which comprises roughly 50 families from Guatemala, the United States, Canada, and other countries. Despite a judge being granted access to the premises on Friday and observing 29 children, Prera noted that the investigation remains inconclusive.

“We cannot be certain whether the allegations (of abuse) are true or false, since we have not been allowed to carry out our work properly,” Prera said.

In response to accusations of persecution, Prera firmly denied that the investigation was politically or religiously motivated. “It’s very important that people know that it’s not political persecution, it’s not religious persecution. What we are seeking is to ensure the comprehensive protection of the rights of children and adolescents within the community,” she said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)