Smotrich Warns: “We’re A Step Away From Oct. 7th In Yehudah & Shomron”

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, a member of Israel’s political-security cabinet, visited the site of the terror attack on Sunday morning near Chevron in which three police officers were murdered by terrorists, including one whose daughter was murdered battling Hamas terrorists in Sderot on October 7.

Smotrich said at the site of the attack: “Here, where three police officers were murdered in cold blood, I appeal to the Prime Minister, members of the government and security officials: We’re a step away from an October 7th in Yehudah and Shomron, chalilah. We have an opportunity to do this time what we didn’t do in Gaza on the night between October 6th and 7th. We are receiving much more than indicative signs.”

“The IDF must wage an all-out war in Yehudah and Shomron, not only in northern Shomron – here in Chevron, Yehudah, Gush Etzion and everywhere. Restore the checkpoints, break free of the ‘conceptizia,’ and eradicate terror.

“The terror in Gaza, Lebanon and Yehudah and Shomron is one, part of the same Iranian chokehold that seeks to destroy the State of Israel. We will launch settlements in Yehudah and Shomron, cut off the hope that drives Arab terrorism, establish sovereignty in Yehudah and Shomron, and yes, we will eliminate terrorism on all fronts.

“After three decades of the ‘there is no military solution to terrorism’ campaign, we are proving in Gaza that there is a military solution to terrorism. We must prove it here in Yehudah and Shomron and in Lebanon against Hezbollah,” Smotrich concluded.

