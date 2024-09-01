Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Israeli Police Officers Murdered In Shooting Attack Near Chevron, Manhunt Underway


Three Israeli police officers, a male and female in their 30s and a male of about 50, were murdered in a shooting attack at a vehicle at the Tarqumiyah checkpoint near Chevron on Sunday morning.

Initial reports of the attack said that at least three people in a vehicle were critically and seriously injured after they came under heavy fire from terrorists in a passing car.

MDA paramedics treated a man and a woman, both in their 30s, who were critically injured, and a man of about 50 who was seriously injured. Sadly, the man and woman were pronounced dead shortly later.

Less than an hour later, the death of the third victim was pronounced.

The terrorists abandoned their car and fled the scene on foot following the attack. A large number of Israeli security forces have arrived at the area and launched a manhunt after the terrorists, including setting up roadblocks in the area.

Scene of the attack near Chevron. (MDA spokesperson)

The head of the Gush Etzion Council, Yaron Rosenthal, said: ‘Unfortunately, this morning too, we experienced a serious attack on a bus in the Tarqumiyah area, which joins the car bombings on Shabbos along with the explosive device that was detonated last week in eastern Gush Etzion. We must take preemptive action and launch an operation to cleanse the terror nests in the Hebron Governorate and the surrounding area.”

The Yesha Council issued a statement saying: “The serious attack on Tarqumiyah this morning is further evidence of the serious escalation that is taking place in Yehudah and Shomron. We reiterate: The war against Israel in Yehudah and Shomron is directed by Iran and must be treated accordingly. A war is being waged in Yehudah and Shormon. The Israeli government and IDF should act accordingly: the complete destruction of the terrorist infrastructure in Yehudah and Shomron. The din of Gaza is the din of Yehudah and Shomron.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



