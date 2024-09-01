Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HARROWING DETAILS: Captives Shot At Close Range In Previous 48 Hours


The autopsies of the bodies of the six hostages rescued from Gaza on Shabbos revealed that all six had signs of gunshot wounds in their heads and other parts of their bodies, Ynet reported on Sunday.

IDF officials estimate that they were murdered in the previous 48 hours.

One of the hostages’ bodies bore signs of being tied up. The conditions of the bodies also showed that the hostages had been systematically neglected, and among other things, they had not showered for an extended period of time.

IDF forces found the bodies in a tunnel about 20 meters deep in Rafah, about one kilometer away from the tunnel where Bedouin-Israeli hostage Farhan Al-Qadi was found.

The IDF did not have precise intelligence about the location of the six hostages but were aware that there were hostages in the area.

