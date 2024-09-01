Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Today – Sunday 28 Av September 1st – Is THE Day for This Tremendous Zechus!

Communicated Content

Today is the first day of school for 1 Million+ children in Eretz Yisroel, most of whom go to public schools where Torah and Mitzvos are not discussed.

Today is the 23rd Yahrtzeit of Rav Pam zt”l, who started Shuvu schools to provide a Torah alternative to secular schools. Over  34 years, tens of thousands of children have B’H attended a Shuvu school! https://www.shuvuusa.org/donate

Today is the first day of the Shuvu school year in which 6,000+ children in Eretz Yisroel will start the year. Due to the war, the Israeli government has slashed budgets, leaving Shuvu and other religious schools in a precarious situation.

Today, the Yahrtzeit of Rav Pam zt’l is an opportune time to help Shuvu. Please support Shuvu and help bring Torah to thousands of children.  Rav Pam will surely advocate on behalf of those who strengthen Shuvu’s Torah schools in Eretz Yisroel. 

Today is a day of extraordinary opportunity. Please support Shuvu TODAY! https://www.shuvuusa.org/donate




