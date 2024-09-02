UK Suspends Select Arms Exports to Israel

The United Kingdom announced on Monday that it will suspend approximately 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that the decision was made due to a “clear risk” that these exports could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Addressing lawmakers in the House of Commons, Lammy explained that a government assessment had identified certain UK arms exports to Israel as potentially problematic in the context of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Consequently, the suspension was enacted under the UK’s Export Controls Act, specifically targeting equipment that may be utilized in the current hostilities.

Lammy clarified that this move does not constitute a blanket ban or an arms embargo, emphasizing that the suspension is not a judgment of innocence or guilt but a precautionary measure.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)