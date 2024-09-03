“BEGGARS BELIEF!” UK Chief Rabbi, Boris Johnson Slam Gov For Annoucing Arms Embargo On Israel

Chief Rabbi of the UK Rav Ephraim Mirvis slammed the British government following its announcement that it is suspending 30 arms export licenses to Israel.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced on Monday that the UK is immediately suspending 30 out of 350 arms licenses due to “the risk that the arms will be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law.”

Lammy, who made his announcement as the levayos of six Israeli hostages executed in cold blood last week were still taking place, insisted that it is not an arms embargo and that “the UK continues to support Israel’s right to self-defense in accordance with international law.” He did not mention the murder of the hostages or the over 1,000 Israelis tortured, murdered, and abducted on October 7, including 14 British citizens. He did not mention that five British citizens are still being held in Gaza.

Following the decision, Rav Mirvis stated: “It beggars belief that the British government, a close strategic ally of Israel, has announced a partial suspension of arms licenses, at a time when Israel is fighting a war for its very survival on seven fronts forced upon it on the 7th October, and at the very moment when six hostages murdered in cold blood by cruel terrorists were being buried by their families.”

“As Israel faces down the threat of Iran and its proxies, not just to its own people, but to all of us in the democratic west; this announcement feeds the falsehood that Israel is in breach of International Humanitarian Law, when in fact it is going to extraordinary lengths to uphold it. Sadly, this announcement will serve to encourage our shared enemies. It will not help to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, nor contribute to the peaceful future we wish and pray for, for all people in the region and beyond.”

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded to the decision on Tuesday, stating: “Hamas is still holding many innocent Jewish hostages while Israel tries to prevent a repeat of the 7th October massacre. Why are Lammy and Starmer abandoning Israel? Do they want Hamas to win?”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said: “Days after Hamas executed six Israeli hostages, the UK government suspended thirty arms licenses to Israel. This shameful decision will not change Israel’s determination to defeat Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that savagely murdered 1200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens. Hamas is still holding over 100 hostages, including 5 British citizens. Instead of standing with Israel, a fellow democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain’s misguided decision will only embolden Hamas.

“Israel is pursuing a just war with just means, taking unprecedented measures to keep civilians out of harm’s way and comporting fully with international law. Just as Britain’s heroic stand against the Nazis is seen today as having been vital in defending our common civilization, so too will history judge Israel’s stand against Hamas and Iran’s axis of terror.

“With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future.”

