WATCH: “אֲדוֹן הַסְּלִיחוֹת:” Thousands Attend 1st Selichos Of Fateful Year At The Kosel


Thousands of Jews flocked to the Kosel on Wednesday evening to participate in the first Selichos of the year before Rosh Hashanah.

Following the recitation of Selichos, tefillos were said for the welfare of IDF soldiers on Israel’s multiple war fronts – in Gaza, the north, and Yehudah and Shomron, as well as for the welfare and return of the hostages.

Sephardim begin reciting Selichos at the start of Chodesh Elul in order to recite the special tefillos for 40 days prior to Yom Kippur, the same period of time that Moshe Rabbeinu was on Har Sinai.

Ashkenazim begin reciting Selichos on the Motzei Shabbos (or Sunday morning) before Rosh Hashanah, but if there are less than four days between the beginning of Selichos and Rosh Hashana, then the recital begins on the previous Motzei Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



