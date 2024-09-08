Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Intensifies Operations in Rafah, Targets Hamas Commander and Terror Infrastructure [VIDEO]


The IDF continues to ramp up military activity in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, where troops have eliminated several terrorists, carried out targeted raids on militant infrastructure, and uncovered large stockpiles of weapons.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) successfully eliminated Raef Omar Salman Abu Shab, the commander of the rocket-launching unit within Hamas’ eastern Khan Yunis battalion. Abu Shab had been orchestrating rocket attacks from Khan Yunis, targeting southern and central Israel since the onset of the conflict.

In addition, IDF troops remain active in the central Gaza Strip, where several terrorists posing an immediate threat to Israeli forces were neutralized in the past day.

Meanwhile, the IAF launched strikes on around 25 Hamas targets across Gaza, including militant groups, military installations, and terror infrastructure.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Murdered In Shooting Attack At Allenby Crossing

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of The Skulener Rebbe, Harav Yeshaya Yaakov Portugal ZT”L [LEVAYA DETAILS]

WATCH: Historian Who Correctly Predicted 9 Of Last 10 Presidential Elections Says Kamala Will Win

DANGEROUS: Tims Walz Claims Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Are “Speaking Out For All The Right Reasons”

2 Days Later: IDF & Shin Bet Confirm They Eliminated Islamic Jihad Commanders

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempting Ramming Attack In Eli On Shabbos

PLOT FOILED: ISIS Terrorist’s Plans To “Slaughter Jewish People” On Oct. 7 Or Yom Kippur In NYC Thwarted

WATCH: Levaya Of Hagaon Harav Avremel Ausband ZT”L At The Riverdale Yeshiva

CRUSHING VIDEO: Family Of Hersh Goldberg-Polin Permits Release Of Hamas Hostage Film

Heroic Chaverim Rescues Monsey Woman Mid-Scam, Recovers $3,000 After Dramatic Search

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network