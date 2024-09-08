IDF Intensifies Operations in Rafah, Targets Hamas Commander and Terror Infrastructure [VIDEO]

The IDF continues to ramp up military activity in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, where troops have eliminated several terrorists, carried out targeted raids on militant infrastructure, and uncovered large stockpiles of weapons.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) successfully eliminated Raef Omar Salman Abu Shab, the commander of the rocket-launching unit within Hamas’ eastern Khan Yunis battalion. Abu Shab had been orchestrating rocket attacks from Khan Yunis, targeting southern and central Israel since the onset of the conflict.

In addition, IDF troops remain active in the central Gaza Strip, where several terrorists posing an immediate threat to Israeli forces were neutralized in the past day.

Meanwhile, the IAF launched strikes on around 25 Hamas targets across Gaza, including militant groups, military installations, and terror infrastructure.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)