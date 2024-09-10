Agudath Israel Urges Immediate Action In Support Of Crucial School Choice Bill In Congress

Agudath Israel is calling on community members to take immediate action in support of the “Educational Choice for Children Act” (ECCA), a multi-billion-dollar tax credit proposal set to be considered by the House Ways and Means Committee this Wednesday, September 11.

The bill, H.R. 9462, has gained significant momentum in Congress and offers a critical opportunity to bring school choice to all 50 states. If passed, the ECCA would provide a federal tax credit to individuals who contribute to Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs). These SGOs would, in turn, provide scholarships to cover a range of educational expenses, including private school tuition.

Agudath Israel emphasized the importance of this legislation for Jewish families, noting that it would help alleviate the crushing burden of tuition while allowing parents to choose the best educational options for their children, whether in public, private, or religious schools.

“This approach, with its nearly universal eligibility, promises to be of great benefit to Jewish parents who are committed—but struggle—to giving their children a sound Torah education,” Agudath Israel wrote in a press release calling for action.

The organization has been a key player in promoting ECCA and similar school choice legislation at both the state and federal levels. It has submitted a legislative memo to the House Ways and Means Committee outlining the positive impact ECCA would have on the Orthodox Jewish community and schoolchildren nationwide.

It is vital that you contact your representatives by email using the action alert by clicking here. Congress must hear your voice.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)