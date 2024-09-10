Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Agudath Israel Urges Immediate Action In Support Of Crucial School Choice Bill In Congress


Agudath Israel is calling on community members to take immediate action in support of the “Educational Choice for Children Act” (ECCA), a multi-billion-dollar tax credit proposal set to be considered by the House Ways and Means Committee this Wednesday, September 11.

The bill, H.R. 9462, has gained significant momentum in Congress and offers a critical opportunity to bring school choice to all 50 states. If passed, the ECCA would provide a federal tax credit to individuals who contribute to Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs). These SGOs would, in turn, provide scholarships to cover a range of educational expenses, including private school tuition.

Agudath Israel emphasized the importance of this legislation for Jewish families, noting that it would help alleviate the crushing burden of tuition while allowing parents to choose the best educational options for their children, whether in public, private, or religious schools.

“This approach, with its nearly universal eligibility, promises to be of great benefit to Jewish parents who are committed—but struggle—to giving their children a sound Torah education,” Agudath Israel wrote in a press release calling for action.

The organization has been a key player in promoting ECCA and similar school choice legislation at both the state and federal levels. It has submitted a legislative memo to the House Ways and Means Committee outlining the positive impact ECCA would have on the Orthodox Jewish community and schoolchildren nationwide.

It is vital that you contact your representatives by email using the action alert by clicking here. Congress must hear your voice.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: 2-Year-Old Girl Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Calvert Drive

Hostages Fought Off Hamas Killers In Final Moments, Knesset Security Cabinet “Horrified” By Footage From Tunnel

Neturei Karta Member Arrested After Attack On Monsey Service Station

FAILURE AFTER FAILURE: IDF Rebuffed Security Concerns Before Oct. 7 Supernova Festival Massacre

JetBlue Apologizes After Israel Is Labeled “Palestinian Territories” In Onboard Maps

Chance Of Hostage-Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Hamas “Close To Zero”, Israeli Sources Report

HIGHWAY DRAMA: As Helicopter Hovers, Cops Arrest Suspected Terrorists

PURE HATRED: BBC Committed 1,533 Editorial Breaches In Anti-Israel War Coverage, Report Finds

SNOOZER-IN-CHIEF: Joe Biden Has Racked Up 48 Years’ Worth Of Vacation Time During His Presidency

4 Waves Of IDF-Attributed Strikes In Syria Destroy Iranian Missile Facility, Kill 25

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network