NYC’s Noguchi Museum Fires Employees Over Wearing Banned Keffiyehs

The Noguchi Museum in Queens has fired three employees for wearing keffiyeh scarves in solidarity with Palestinians, citing a violation of its newly instituted dress code that prohibits “political messages, slogans or symbols.” The museum, dedicated to the works of Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi, implemented the policy last month.

In a statement, the museum explained: “While we understand that the intention behind wearing this garment was to express personal views, we recognize that such expressions can unintentionally alienate segments of our diverse visitorship. Within the museum, our responsibility is to foster a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all staff and visitors. To maintain this environment, we have made the decision to remove political statements from our workplace.”

Natalie Cappellini, one of the fired gallery attendants, took to Instagram to criticize the museum’s decision, writing, “I think the word ‘political’ is being weaponized to censor Palestinian culture and existence. The politicization of the keffiyeh is imposed by leadership.” She argued that the keffiyeh is “a cultural garment, and we are wearing it for cultural reasons.”

In addition to the three attendants, the museum also fired its director of visitor services, Aria Rostamizadeh, although no specific reason was given for his dismissal. According to a report from The New York Times, Rostamizadeh’s wife said in a text message that the firing was not related to the keffiyeh, but because the museum’s director, Amy Hau, “lost faith in his ability to manage his staff.” She added that Rostamizadeh had enforced the dress code despite personally disagreeing with it.

The keffiyeh, a distinctive black-and-white scarf, has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity. It was notably worn by Yasser Arafat, the leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), and has since been associated with the Palestinian struggle – and terrorism – against Israel.

The dress code change has sparked protests within the museum. A petition signed by 50 staff members, representing about two-thirds of the staff, objected to the decision, stating, “The museum has not made any public statement surrounding the ongoing war in Gaza, but by changing the dress code to ban the keffiyeh, it is taking a public stance.”

Outside the museum, a small group of workers and supporters also gathered with signs reading, “Cultural institution bans culture,” and “Noguchi’s self-interment good enough to monetize. Palestinian solidarity? Good enough to ban.” The latter refers to Noguchi’s decision to voluntarily place himself in a Japanese American internment camp in Arizona during World War II in protest of the internment policy.

