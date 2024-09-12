It’s about bread, butter, and a pair of shoes.

For over 160 years, Kollel Shomrei Hachomos has served as a crucial source of support for thousands of families in Eretz Yisroel facing poverty and hardship.

Through monthly stipends, grocery packages, Yom Tov essentials, wedding funds, and interest- free loans, KSH ensures that widows, orphans, chasanim, kallahs, and the sick and elderly receive the help they need to live with dignity.

Today, Kollel Shomrei Hachomos brings you UMeirim.

So you can…

Spread light across the globe.

Kindle hope for widows in Eretz Yisroel.

Connect with thousands of Jewish women worldwide.

Built from a dire need to raise funds for widows and orphans, UMeirim is sparking a direct connection between you and a widow in Eretz Yisroel. As you light Shabbos candles, your weekly donation will wing its way toward her, igniting her world with hope once more.

This week at candelighting, let’s come together in unity. One dollar, five dollars, ten—it all matters. Your automatic weekly donation will help Kollel Shomrei Hachomos provide needy widows and their families in Eretz Yisroel with the essentials they need.

You have the power to make a difference—by bringing light into the home of an almanah. And in turn, she will daven for you at her licht.

Because nothing holds a candle to the power of a Jewish woman lighting candles.

