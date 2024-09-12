Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN THE NORTH: Videos Show Terror As Hezbollah Attacks Tzefas


A barrage of approximately 20 projectiles was fired towards Tzfas, with most being intercepted or falling in open areas, according to the IDF. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and there was no immediate damage apparent.

Sirens were activated in surrounding communities due to concerns of falling debris from interceptors. Firefighters are currently battling a blaze near Birya, sparked by a rocket impact.

The IDF says is monitoring the situation, and further updates will be provided as necessary.

