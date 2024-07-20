ISRAEL ATTACKS YEMEN: Dozens Killed & Wounded, Huge Fires Break Out

Israel on Shabbos carried out airstrikes against multiple Houthi targets in the Hodeidah port area in western Yemen, targeting oil refineries, a power plant, and weapon warehouses, killing and wounding dozens.

In the wake of the strikes, huge fires broke out at the port, fueled by the oil stored there. As of Motzei Shabbos in Israel, the fires were still burning. The attack, which was carried out by over a dozen fighter jets, completely disabled the port, which Israel said is a “significant economic source for Houthi terrorism” due to the weapons transferred there from Iran and the energy infratructure.

The attack came after the Houthis’ launch of a drone that struck Tel Aviv in the early hours of Friday morning, killing one and wounding eight others, and about 220 previous attempts to attack Israel since October 7th.

The IDF stated: “A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the area of the Hodeidah in Yemen in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months.”

The attack was approved at a secret meeting of the Cabinet early Shabbos aftrenoon, several hours before the attack.

The Houthis are threatening to retaliate for the attack and Israeli is taking the threats seriously and is preparing for a serious attack, including an attempt to damage Israel’s civilian infrastructure.

