Gallant’s Dismissal Is Delayed Amid “Complex Security Event”

The negotiations for Gideon Sa’ar’s entry into the government were suspended on Tuesday due to a complex security event which complicates replacing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at this time, according to a source involved in the talks.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is currently at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, where he held a lengthy meeting with Mossad chief David Barnea.

According to a Maariv report, the security system received very serious warnings in recent hours – the element of surprise against Lebanon has been lost and may have flipped.

A political source stated, “There is currently an ongoing ‘not simple’ security incident, during which it may not be feasible to replace the Defense Minister, and they might have to wait a bit for it to conclude.”

The source added, “The Prime Minister is currently in security consultations and has not been personally involved in the negotiations since this morning.”

