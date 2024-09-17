Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Gallant’s Dismissal Is Delayed Amid “Complex Security Event”


The negotiations for Gideon Sa’ar’s entry into the government were suspended on Tuesday due to a complex security event which complicates replacing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at this time, according to a source involved in the talks.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is currently at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, where he held a lengthy meeting with Mossad chief David Barnea.

According to a Maariv report, the security system received very serious warnings in recent hours – the element of surprise against Lebanon has been lost and may have flipped.

A political source stated, “There is currently an ongoing ‘not simple’ security incident, during which it may not be feasible to replace the Defense Minister, and they might have to wait a bit for it to conclude.”

The source added, “The Prime Minister is currently in security consultations and has not been personally involved in the negotiations since this morning.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



