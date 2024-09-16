Reports: Netanyahu To Fire Gallant, Replace Him With Gideon Sa’ar

Intensive coalition talks have been taking place over the last 24 hours in preparation for Gideon Sa’ar to join Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s government.

Saar wants the defense ministry and that’s the main focus of the discussions between him and Netanyahu. Kan News reported that Netanyahu has decided to fire Gallant, and implementing this move is just a matter of time. However, Likud members are considering another option in case Gallant isn’t removed from his position, with Sa’ar receiving the foreign affairs ministry and Yisrael Katz being compensated with another position.

Sources in the Likud say that the moment Netanyahu decides to fire Gallant, Saar will be ready to join the government. Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who is known to have a good relationship with both Sa’ar and Netanyahu, is heading the negotiations.

There’s also a significant Chareidi angle to this move as Chareidi MKs believe they can reach an understanding with Sa’ar regarding the recruitment law, unlike Yoav Gallant.

Channel 12 political commentator Amit Segal wrote: “So what’s really going on with the talks about bringing Netanyahu and Saar together? First of all, regarding the motivation: both sides have a clear reason to re-enter an alliance after a five-year rift. Netanyahu desperately needs a defense minister who doesn’t think he has destroyed the country and blames him for being a complete political cynic. Sa’ar shares Netanyahu’s hardline views on the hostage deal.”

“Netanyahu needs a defense minister who will support him on the recruitment law that the Chareidim want. He needs someone to take the veto power away from Ben-Gvir in the government. Sa’ar gives Netanyahu a government until 2026. If Netanyahu agrees to give Saa’r a promotion to the top position at the government table, it will afford him a political horizon he never had in the opposition with such a small number of supporters.”

“Why hasn’t this happened until now? Because of mistrust and bad blood, because Netanyahu hesitated to give Sa’ar the portfolio, and because the prime minister was wary of a second Gallant affair. That concern has eased somewhat, but no one knows for sure. Above all – what currently holds this up is the volatile security situation, not an ideal time for a ministerial change. Therefore, the talks are ongoing.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)