Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Americans Can Now Renew Passports Online, Bypassing Cumbersome Paper Applications


Americans can now renew their passports online, bypassing a cumbersome mail-in paper application process that often caused delays.

The State Department announced Wednesday that its online passport renewal system is now fully operational.

“By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the Department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

After staffing shortages caused mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lengthy passport processing delays, the department ramped up hiring and introduced other technological improvements that have reduced wait times by about one-third over last year. It says most applications are now completed in far less than the advertised six weeks to eight weeks and the online renewal system is expected to further reduce that.

The system will allow renewal applicants to skip the current process, which requires them to print out and send paper applications and a check by mail, and submit their documents and payment through a secure website, www.Travel.State.Gov/renewonline.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STONEWALLED: FAA Refuses To Say Whether It Told US Airlines To Suspend Their Flights To Israel

FOR SHAME: UN General Assembly Passes Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel End “Unlawful Presence” In Gaza

The Federal Reserve Has Finally Lowered Rates. Here’s What Consumers Should Know

CROWN HEIGHTS: Tragic Petirah Of 15-Year-Old Bochur Menachem Mendel Bluming Z”L

FAKE NEWS: No Explosives Found At Trump Rally In Long Island [VIDEO]

TAKE TWO: Hundreds Of Hezbollah Radios Explode In Lebanon, Day After 4,000 Injured In Pagers Explosions

BRACING FOR ESCALATION: IDF Moves Elite IDF Unit From Gaza To North

About 500 Hezbollah Terrorists Lost Their Eyesight

How Did The Iranian “Ambassador” To Lebanon Lose An Eye In A Hezbollah Explosion?

Exploding Pagers Were Made By A Company In Budapest, Taiwan’s Gold Apollo Says

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network