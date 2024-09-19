Nasrallah Admits Hezbollah Suffered “Unprecedented Blow” With Exploding Pagers, Radios

In a much-anticipated speech, arch terrorist Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel of being behind the deadly blasts targeting Hezbollah communications equipment, including pagers and radios, on Tuesday and Wednesday. He claimed that civilians were among the victims of these attacks.

Nasrallah described the incidents as a “massacre,” stating that they crossed all red lines and could be considered an act of war or even a declaration of war.

“On Tuesday, Israel intended to kill 4,000 people in one minute by detonating the pagers. Many of them were civilians,” the terror leader claims, even though the devices appear to have been distributed only to Hezbollah terrorists. “The following day, 1,000 more in one minute. In two minutes, Israel intended to kill 5,000.”

Despite acknowledging the severity of the explosions, calling them a “severe” and “unprecedented” blow, Nasrallah reassured his followers that the group’s infrastructure remained intact. He added that Hezbollah was investigating the methods behind the attacks but issued a stern warning to Israel, promising “just punishment where it expects it and where it does not.”

Nasrallah also vowed that Hezbollah would continue its fight against Israel until the ongoing conflict in Gaza, now nearing 12 months, comes to an end. “The Lebanese front will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops, despite all this blood spilled,” he declared.

In his speech, the arch terrorist also responded to Israeli officials’ promises to return displaced Israelis to their homes after the recent cross-border fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah. “You will not be able to return the people of the north to the north,” Nasrallah warned, adding that “no military escalation, no killings, no assassinations and no all-out war can return residents to the border.”

Concluding his address, Nasrallah expressed hope that Israeli soldiers would enter southern Lebanon, stating that such a move would present a “historic opportunity” for Hezbollah.

