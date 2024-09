Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), informed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah that the “Axis of Resistance” will deliver a decisive response to Israel for its recent attacks.

**IRGC Commander Salami Tells Hezbollah’s Nasrallah: ‘Axis of Resistance’ Will Deliver Decisive Response to Israel**