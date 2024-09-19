Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Gallant: Israel Entering New Phase in War, Pressures Mount on Hezbollah as Military Operations Continue


Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel is entering a new phase in the war, presenting both “significant opportunities” and “heavy risks.” During a meeting with senior military and defense officials, Gallant emphasized that Hezbollah is under pressure and military operations will persist.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the safe return of northern residents to their homes, warning that Hezbollah will face increasing consequences over time. Gallant also reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to securing the release of hostages and dismantling Hamas.



