Iran Vows “Crushing Response” Against Israel After Communication Device Explosions

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami promised “a crushing response from the axis of resistance” following two consecutive days of attacks on Hezbollah’s communication devices.

Salami described the attacks as “terrorist acts” driven by Israel’s “despair and successive failures.” In a message to Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, Salami vowed, “This will soon be met with a crushing response… and we will witness the destruction of this bloodthirsty and criminal regime.”

Iran, Hezbollah’s main sponsor, has aligned its regional proxies against Israel, referred to as the “axis of resistance.” The threat of retaliation raises concerns of heightened conflict in the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)