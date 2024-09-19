FOOTAGE: IDF Eliminates 300+ Terrorists In Recently Concluded Rafah Operation

The IDF announced today that a recent operation in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah, Gaza, has dealt a significant blow to terrorist forces.

Over the past month, troops from the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, conducted a series of raids and operations in the area, resulting in the elimination of over 300 terrorists. The majority of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion’s chain of command was also neutralized.

During the operation, IDF forces discovered and destroyed a long-range rocket cache in an enemy warehouse, as well as several weapons storage facilities containing sniper rifles, ammunition, anti-tank missiles, and grenades.

Tragically, the operation came at a cost. Four IDF soldiers – Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff, Staff Sergeant Agam Naim, Staff Sergeant Amit Bakri, and Staff Sergeant Dotan Shimon – were killed in action.

“The IDF shares in the grief of the families and will continue to accompany them,” said a military spokesperson.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)