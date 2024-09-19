IDF Strikes Over 100 Hezbollah Rocket Launchers, Orders Northern Israel Residents To Stay Near Bomb Shelters

Israeli fighter jets struck more than 100 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon over the past several hours, according to a statement from the IDF. The launchers were reportedly primed for immediate attacks on Israel.

The IDF revealed that the total number of launchers targeted included around 1,000 launch barrels. The strikes began in the afternoon and were conducted in several waves, aimed at disrupting Hezbollah’s terror capabilities and military infrastructure.

“The IDF continues to damage and degrade the terror capabilities and military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terror organization,” the IDF said in its statement.

Following the intensive airstrikes, the IDF issued new safety guidelines for civilians in northern Israel, urging residents in several communities and cities to remain close to bomb shelters. The guidelines affect those living in the Merom HaGalil, Upper Galilee, and Mevo’ot HaHermon regional councils, as well as in Yesud HaMa’ala, Hatzor, Rosh Pina, Safed, Metula, and towns in the Golan Heights, from Katzrin and northward.

Residents in these areas are advised to limit their movement outside, avoid large gatherings, guard entrances to their communities, and remain in proximity to bomb shelters until further notice.

The IDF said the precautions are essential for civilian safety amid the ongoing hostilities and will remain in effect until further updates are provided.

