Reps. Lawler, Gottheimer, And Torres Unite To Address The Alarming Rise Of Antisemitism

On Monday, Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY-17), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5), and Ritchie Torres (D-NY-15) joined Jewish students from Columbia University and Jewish organizations from across New York, including the UJA Federation New York (UJA), the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York (JCRC NY), the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and the American Jewish Committee New York (AJC New York) to host a roundtable on the disturbing rise of antisemitism on campuses and in communities across America.

“In the wake of October 7th, the ADL tabulated a 360% increase in antisemitic hate crimes, registering 3,283 antisemitic incidents between October 7, 2023, and January 7, 2024 – this included attacks aimed at synagogues, community centers, and on college campuses,” said Congressman Lawler. “The horrific displays of violence toward our Jewish community, including right here at Columbia University, is appalling and wrong. We must all work together to combat this terrible scourge, and that’s why I was proud to be here with my colleague from across the aisle, Congressman Gottheimer, and with Jewish students and organizations, to draw attention to this pressing concern and discuss what must be done to combat it.”

Congressman Lawler pointed to his Antisemitism Awareness Act, which passed the House in a broad, bipartisan vote of 320-91 on May 1st, as an important piece of the puzzle. That legislation has been awaiting action in the Senate for over four and a half months, despite its overwhelming support in the House from members of both parties.

“Jewish students fearing for their safety cannot afford to wait for us to act,” Congressman Lawler continued. “The Antisemitism Awareness Act codifies the International Holocaust Remembrance Association (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism and its contemporary examples, which has been used by the last three Administrations to prosecute antisemitic hate crimes. Codifying this definition will provide clarity to existing laws and ensure we are holding those who threaten students accountable. I urge Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to bring this legislation up at once without any further delay!”

“Today, Congressman Torres, Lawler, and I are here to ensure that, as the new school year kicks off, Columbia’s campus — and college campuses across the nation — remain safe for Jewish students and students of all walks of life. No Jewish student should have to worry that wearing their kippah on campus will make him a target, nor a Muslim student with her hijab or a Christian student with her cross,” said Congressman Gottheimer. “While university leadership across the country may have failed our students earlier this year, we will not — we will do everything in our power to keep you safe and always feel welcome.”

“Today’s roundtable at Columbia University was a powerful testament to the resilience and steadfast resolve of Jewish students who have been thrust into the daily fight against antisemitism in a post-October 7 world,” said Congressman Torres. “These brave students are committed to ensuring that our campuses do not perpetually descend into safe havens for antisemitic hate cloaked in the thin veil of anti-Israel politics — even when their professors and university administrators fail them. I commend my colleagues Reps. Gottheimer and Lawler for bringing us all together today to have a meaningful and results-driven conversation.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)