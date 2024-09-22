Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

US Hopes Increased IDF Pressure Will Force Hezbollah To Back Down


US officials are hoping that increased Israeli military pressure on Hezbollah will lead the Iran-backed terror group to agree to a diplomatic resolution, potentially allowing civilians on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border to return to their homes after nearly a year of cross-border conflict, according to a report by Axios.

The report notes that while US officials understand Israel’s strategy of “de-escalation through escalation,” they are concerned that this approach is a “delicate calibration” that could easily ignite an all-out war.

“One of the key messages was that we want to keep a path open to a diplomatic resolution and therefore don’t want the Israelis to take steps that will close such a path,” one US official told Axios.

Both US and Israeli officials said that the Biden administration has urged Israel to refrain from launching a ground invasion or conducting airstrikes in civilian areas – actions that could exacerbate the conflict and derail diplomatic efforts.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GOOD NEWS ALERT: Israeli Forces Raid Al Jazeera’s Ramallah Office, Enforce 45-Day Closure

IDF Kills Two Terrorists Responsible For Murdering Six Hostages In Gaza Tunnel

WATCH IT: Yeedle Presents VaYehi Binsoa, An Eis Ratzon

WATCH: IDF Destroys Thousands Of Rocket Launcher Barrels In Southern Lebanon

IDF Prepares For Possible Attack On Israel In Next 24 Hours

IDF Eliminates Heads Of Hezbollah’s Elite Radwan Force

IDF CONFIRMS: Hezbollah’s Head Of Military Operations Dead, Was Planning Invasion Of Israel

US Doubts Israel-Hamas Ceasefire And Hostage Deal Possible Before End Of Biden’s Term

Trump To Jews: “Kamala Harris Hasn’t Lifted A Finger To Protect You Or Your Children”

MAJOR ELIMINATION: Hezbollah’s Top Military Official Ibrahim Akil Assassinated In IDF Strike

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network