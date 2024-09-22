ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: Northern Hospitals Go Underground, Schools Close

Israel’s Health Ministry on Sunday issued new instructions for hospitals in the north after Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with over 150 rockets and drones beginning in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

For the first time, all of Rambam Hospital’s operations moved underground, a step prepared due to the lessons learned from the Second Lebanon War. The hospital transferred all patients to departments established in the underground parking lot until further notice.

Additionally, elective procedures at the hospital have been canceled. Non-emergency surgeries can only be performed if approved by the hospital’s exceptions committee.

The Home Front Command has ordered all hospitals in the north to operate only in protected areas.

Also on Sunday, the Home Front Command issued tighter restrictions on the residents of northern Israel, shutting schools in the Haifa Bay area, Ramat HaGolan, the Galil, and northern valleys.

Gatherings are restricted to only ten people outdoors and 100 indoors. The new restrictions began on Sunday at 6 a.m. and will remain in effect until Monday at 6 p.m.

