Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: Northern Hospitals Go Underground, Schools Close


Israel’s Health Ministry on Sunday issued new instructions for hospitals in the north after Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with over 150 rockets and drones beginning in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

For the first time, all of Rambam Hospital’s operations moved underground, a step prepared due to the lessons learned from the Second Lebanon War. The hospital transferred all patients to departments established in the underground parking lot until further notice.

Additionally, elective procedures at the hospital have been canceled. Non-emergency surgeries can only be performed if approved by the hospital’s exceptions committee.

The Home Front Command has ordered all hospitals in the north to operate only in protected areas.

Also on Sunday, the Home Front Command issued tighter restrictions on the residents of northern Israel, shutting schools in the Haifa Bay area, Ramat HaGolan, the Galil, and northern valleys.

Gatherings are restricted to only ten people outdoors and 100 indoors. The new restrictions began on Sunday at 6 a.m. and will remain in effect until Monday at 6 p.m.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GOOD NEWS ALERT: Israeli Forces Raid Al Jazeera’s Ramallah Office, Enforce 45-Day Closure

IDF Kills Two Terrorists Responsible For Murdering Six Hostages In Gaza Tunnel

WATCH IT: Yeedle Presents VaYehi Binsoa, An Eis Ratzon

WATCH: IDF Destroys Thousands Of Rocket Launcher Barrels In Southern Lebanon

IDF Prepares For Possible Attack On Israel In Next 24 Hours

IDF Eliminates Heads Of Hezbollah’s Elite Radwan Force

IDF CONFIRMS: Hezbollah’s Head Of Military Operations Dead, Was Planning Invasion Of Israel

US Doubts Israel-Hamas Ceasefire And Hostage Deal Possible Before End Of Biden’s Term

Trump To Jews: “Kamala Harris Hasn’t Lifted A Finger To Protect You Or Your Children”

MAJOR ELIMINATION: Hezbollah’s Top Military Official Ibrahim Akil Assassinated In IDF Strike

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network