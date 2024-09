Amid the 140 rockets and drones that Hezbollah fired at northern Israel beginning in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, one rocket hit a two-story residential building and several cars in Kiryat Bialik, near Haifa.

The impact injured three people, two elderly men and a 16-year-old girl, and caused significant destruction.

New footage from a dashcam camera was posted on social media, showing the moment the rocket exploded in the residential neighborhood.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)