IDF: 6 Injured After Hezbollah Fires Over 140 Rockets & Drones Deep In Northern Israel

The Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon fired over 140 rockets and drones into northern Israel in four waves of attacks beginning in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

Six people were injured, including several people who were wounded by shrapnel after a rocket hit a two-story residential building and several cars in Kiryat Bialik near Haifa. Others were treated for shock. MDA paramedics treated the victims at the scene and evacuated them to hospitals, including Rambam Hospital in Haifa and Emek Medical Center in Afula.

Tragically, a 17-year-old yeshivah bochur was killed in a car accident in northern Israel estimated to have occurred when the driver panicked at the sound of the sirens.

Some rockets were intercepted, while others landed in areas such as Kiryat Bialik, Tsur Shalom, and Moreshet.

Extinguishing the fire in Moreshet. (Israel Fire and Rescue Services)These rocket impacts ignited multiple fires, and Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently working to extinguish them.

Earlier, between 4:48 and 5:10 AM, 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the Jezreel Valley. Most of these projectiles were intercepted, with the remainder landing in open areas. Large shrapnel fragments from interceptor missiles fell in the area, lightly injuring a man, and causing physical damage. A dairy farm in Beit She’arim sustained a direct hit, killing 25 cows and causing significiant damage to the facility.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying that it targeted the Ramat Dovid Airbase and the Rafael arms factory in a “preliminary” response to Israel’s attacks. Israeli media reports confirmed that Hezbollah targeted the airbase for the first time since the war began. The Lebanese Al Mayadeen media outlet said that Hezbollah fired powerful Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets for the first time.

The IDF said on Sunday morning that its airstrikes on thousands of rocket launcher barrels on Shabbos and Motzei Shabbos thwarted most of Hezbollah’s planned attacks and it is now carrying out new attacks against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

