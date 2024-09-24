OPERATION NORTHERN ARROWS: Massive Overnight Fire At Israel, IDF Hits 1,600 Terror Targets

Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah, now known as Operations Northern Arrows, continued overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, with Hezbollah firing barrages of rockets and missiles at IDF bases and yishuvim in northern Israel.

Hezbollah fired a barrage of about 50 rockets at Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday morning at about 10 a.m., with several falling in the largely evacuated city, causing fires. Baruch Hashem no one was injured. Two rockets fired at Nahariya fell into the sea. A woman who was driving as a rocket fell in the Yarka area was lightly injured by shrapnel. A man who was also driving at the time was treated for shock

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Hezbollah fired rockets at the Haifa Bay area and the Galil. The IDF’s Homefront Command ordered schools closed in the Jezreel Valley and Carmel areas after previously shutting schools in Haifa and northward.

Overnight, Hezbollah fired at the Jezreel Valley and the Lower Galil. Sirens were heard in Afula, Migdal HeEmek, Nof HaGalil, the suburbs of Haifa, and Nahariya. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and others fell in open areas. Two rockets fired at Nahriya fell in the sea. Shrapnel from interceptor missiles fell in Nazareth and the Jezreel Valley, damaging property.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was directly injured in the attacks but MDA paramedics treated several people who were injured while running to shelters as well as several people who suffered from shock. MDA also reported that one of their ambulances in the Jezreel Valley was hit by shrapnel and damaged.

Hezbollah later claimed responsiblity for the overnight attacks, claiming that it fired Fadi 1 and 2 rockets at the Megiddo airport, the Ramat David airbase, and a military supplies factory.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force continued their attacks on Lebanon overnight Monday. The IDF announced on Tuesday morning that it struck the launchers used to attack Afula in the Jezreel Valley, destroying them, as well as dozens of Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon, including many weapon depots.

The IDF reported that in the past day, it targeted about 1,600 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley as well as carried out an attempted assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki.

On Monday, Israel announced a nationwide state of emergency.

