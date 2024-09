A car driving on Highway 70 during one of the Hezbollah rocket barrages at northern Israel on Tuesday morning caught dramatic footage of rocket explosions.

As the siren blared and cars moved to the shoulder of the road, one car was still moving to the side as two rockets exploded only meters ahead.

The footage was taken on a highway near Nazareth, between Tamra and Kabul – Arab cities in northern Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)