United Hatzalah Adds 31 New Ambulances To Emergency Fleet Amid Escalation In The North

Amid escalating security concerns in northern Israel, United Hatzalah significantly expanded its emergency fleet this week, adding 31 new state-of-the-art ambulances that will allow the organization’s volunteers to provide faster and more efficient medical treatment across Israel.

The ambulances were released from the Ashdod Port over the weekend and are currently being deployed in northern Israel and across the country.

United Hatzalah, Israel’s largest independent emergency medical services (EMS) organization, will use the ambulances to help provide faster and more efficient medical treatment in emergency cases.

This significant investment in new equipment comes as part of the organization’s expansion, which has seen the acquisition of hundreds of new emergency vehicles since the October 7, 2023, attacks.

On October 7, United Hatzalah volunteers raced down south and led the emergency medical response efforts in the Gaza border communities, working under life-threatening conditions to save the lives of countless soldiers and civilians.

With security concerns looming in northern Israel, United Hatzalah has escalated its emergency preparedness, which the arrival of the new ambulances will bolster.

“The addition of these 31 advanced ambulances marks a significant leap forward in our ability to save lives in Israel,” said Eli Beer, Founder and President of United Hatzalah.

“Our volunteers have consistently demonstrated extraordinary bravery and dedication, and by equipping them with these new ambulances, we’re ensuring they have the best tools possible to carry out their vital mission. These new ambulances enhance our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies and reinforce our readiness to save lives and face any future challenges that may arise,” added Beer.