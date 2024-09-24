Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Drone Attack from Lebanon Sparks Fire Near Atlit, Two Drones Intercepted


The IDF reported that a drone launched from Lebanon earlier this evening caused minor damage and ignited a fire near Atlit, a coastal town south of Haifa. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, stating it had sent multiple explosive-laden drones targeting the Israeli Navy’s Atlit base, home to the Shayetet 13 commando unit.

According to the IDF, three drones were involved in the attack, with two being successfully intercepted by air defense systems. The third drone struck near Atlit, resulting in a small fire and slight damage. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.



