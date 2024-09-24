Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Intercepts Missile Over Tel Aviv Fired From Lebanon


Rocket sirens blared across Tel Aviv and central Israel early Wednesday morning, prompting residents to rush to bomb shelters as instructed by the IDF Home Front Command. The sirens were heard in several cities, including Tel Aviv and Netanya, following reports of incoming threats from the north.

According to an official statement from the Israel Defense Forces, one surface-to-surface missile was detected crossing from Lebanon into Israeli airspace. The missile was successfully intercepted by the IDF’s Aerial Defense Array, preventing any damage or casualties. A video below shows what appears to be the moment of interception over Tel Aviv, with a defensive missile striking the incoming threat in mid-air.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



