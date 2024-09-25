Hospitals In Central Israel Told To Prepare For “Emergency Admissions”

All hospitals south of Haifa in central Israel received a request from security forces on Wednesday afternoon to raise their alert level “in preparation for developments that may require emergency admissions,” Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

It should be noted that the Health Ministry clarified that there has been no change in the alert level at the hospitals, saying that “the alert level is in the same state since the outbreak of the war on October 8.”

The report comes as Operation Northern Arrow continues. Earlier in the day, Hezbollah fired on Tel Aviv for the first time, and later in the morning fired on Zichron Yaakov and Chof HaCarmel for the first time. A nursing home in Tzfas was hit by a rocket and two people were seriously injured from rocket shrapnel on a kibbutz near Nahariya.

On Wednesday afternoon, the IDF deployed two additional reserve units to the north.

Rambam Hospital in Haifa moved all its operations underground on Sunday and all hospitals in the north are operating only in protected spaces.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)