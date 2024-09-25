Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Deploys 2 Brigades To North; Northern Commander: “We Need To Be Prepared To Enter Lebanon”


The IDF announced on Wednesday afternoon that it is deploying two reserve brigades to northern Israel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the IDF’s Northern Command Ori Gordin spoke to commanders and soldiers near the northern border.

“We’ve entered another phase of the operation,” he said. ” It began with a very significant blow to Hezbollah’s capabilities, focusing on their  rocket firepower, and delivering a very substantial blow to the commanders and members of the organization.”

“We need to change the security situation,” he emphasized. “We have to be very strongly prepared to enter [Lebanon] in a ground operation.”

Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin. (IDF spokesperson)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



