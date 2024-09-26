IDF Conducts Massive Airstrikes, Hitting 220 Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon [VIDEO]

The IDF announced that the Israeli Air Force has launched a series of intensive airstrikes over the past 24 hours, hitting approximately 220 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

The targets included key terrorist infrastructure sites, rocket launchers responsible for firing projectiles into Israeli territory, Hezbollah militants, and weapons storage facilities.

This large-scale operation is part of an ongoing effort by the IDF to degrade Hezbollah’s military capabilities and dismantle their infrastructure. The strikes are aimed at curbing Hezbollah’s ability to launch future attacks on Israel and are part of a broader campaign to protect Israeli civilians from cross-border threats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)