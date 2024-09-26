Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Conducts Massive Airstrikes, Hitting 220 Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon [VIDEO]


The IDF announced that the Israeli Air Force has launched a series of intensive airstrikes over the past 24 hours, hitting approximately 220 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

The targets included key terrorist infrastructure sites, rocket launchers responsible for firing projectiles into Israeli territory, Hezbollah militants, and weapons storage facilities.

This large-scale operation is part of an ongoing effort by the IDF to degrade Hezbollah’s military capabilities and dismantle their infrastructure. The strikes are aimed at curbing Hezbollah’s ability to launch future attacks on Israel and are part of a broader campaign to protect Israeli civilians from cross-border threats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STILL AT IT: Hamas Fires 4 Rockets At IDF Forces In Gaza

Hezbollah Fires 45 Rockets At Akko, Northern Residents Told To Stay Near Shelters

Imminent Hezbollah/Israel Truce? Israeli Officials Fume: “Will Lead To Next Oct. 7,” PM Denies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted in Federal Corruption Investigation

Thousands Expected at Monumental Atzeres Tefillah in Lakewood to Support Acheinu Bnei Yisroel

40,000 Mercenaries Are In Syria Waiting To Enter Lebanon

WATCH: Argentine President Javier Milei Slams U.N. for Anti-Israel Bias in Fiery Speech

Trump Warns Iran: “We Are Going To Blow Your Country To Smithereens” [VIDEO]

Hospitals In Central Israel Told To Prepare For “Emergency Admissions”

Poll: 93% Of Ultra-Orthodox Jews Support Trump, 55% Of Modern Orthodox Back Harris

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network