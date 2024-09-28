Senior Iranian Quds Force General Killed In Strike Along With Nasrallah

The Iranian Mehr news agency confirmed that Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Quds Force, was eliminated in the IDF strike on Beirut on Friday that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

He was described as “the Revolutionary Guards’ deputy operations commander and the commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon.”

Nilforoushan, 58, was directly involved in various military and security operations, including suppressing protests within Iran. He also served in Syria, supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad against Syrian rebels. Syrians in the northwest part of the country celebrated Nasrallah’s death on Saturday and previously celebrated the “exploding devices” operation.

The US Treasury sanctioned Nilforushan in 2022 for human rights abuses, saying he headed an organization “directly in charge of protest suppression.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei released a statement following Nasrallah’s assassination threatening to avenge his death and claiming that “the resistance forces will determine the fate of the region. All resistance forces stand by Hezbollah.”

Two officials told Reuters that Khamenei has been transferred to a safe location inside Iran and security measures around him have been tightened.

