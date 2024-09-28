Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
80 TONS OF BOMBS, ISRAEL TRACKED HIM FOR MONTHS: This Is How The IDF Killed Nasrallah [Videos]


The IDF struck the Hezbollah headquarters in southern Beirut with over 80 tons of bunker-buster bombs to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

The bombs were dropped for a period of several minutes.

The New York Times reported that Israeli security officials have been aware of Nasrallah’s hideout location for months and decided to eliminate him this past week because they believe he would soon move to a different location.

According to the report, Hezbollah members found Nasrallah’s body early Saturday along with that of Hezbollah No. 3 Ali Karaki, whom Israel tried to eliminate last week but failed.

The Israeli Air Force squadron that eliminated Nasrallah:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



