Drone From Iraq Intercepted Over Eilat, Hezbollah Fires 8 Rockets At Tiveria

An Israeli Navy Sa’ar 4.5-class missile ship successfully intercepted a drone heading toward Israel from Iraq, the IDF spokesperson announced on Sunday morning.

The drone was launched early Sunday morning toward Eilat and was downed just outside Israel’s borders. Sirens sounded in Eilat at about 5:30 a.m.

Watch the interception:

Several hours later, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at Tiveria. The IDF said that eight rockets crossed into Israel and fell in open areas. B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured.

Interceptions over Tiveria:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)