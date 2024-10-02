IDF Ground Offensive in Southern Lebanon Intensifies as Troops Target Hezbollah Infrastructure [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The IDF says that troops have launched a full-scale ground operation in southern Lebanon, deploying the 36th Division, which includes soldiers from the Golani Brigade, 188th Armored Brigade, 6th Infantry Brigade, and other forces. These units are now actively participating in localized, precise raids on Hezbollah targets, a campaign that began on Monday.

Backed by the Israeli Air Force and the 282nd Artillery Brigade, IDF soldiers have been engaging Hezbollah terrorists in close-quarters combat while systematically dismantling the terror group’s attack infrastructure.

The 98th Division is also continuing its targeted operations across several regions in southern Lebanon. Troops from the elite Commando Brigade, including the renowned Egoz Unit, successfully located and neutralized a Hezbollah attack site, which included rocket launchers, explosive stockpiles, and other military assets.

In coordination with the IAF, IDF forces have eliminated multiple terrorists and dismantled Hezbollah’s military infrastructure through a combination of airstrikes and ground engagements. So far, over 150 Hezbollah facilities, including headquarters, weapons depots, and rocket launchers, have been destroyed in these ongoing operations.

