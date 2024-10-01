Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: IDF Spokesperson English Statement Following Iranian Missile Attack On Israel


“Iran launched a large-scale attack of over 180 ballistic missiles directly from Iranian soil at the State of Israel.

There were a small number of hits in the center of Israel, and other hits in Southern Israel. The majority of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States.

Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences.

Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready. We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel.

Iran and its proxies have been attacking Israel since the 7th of October on 7 fronts. Iran and its proxies seek the destruction of Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces will continue doing everything necessary to defend the State of Israel and protect the people of Israel.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



