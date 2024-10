Staff Sgt. Ittai Fogel, H’yd, 22, was killed in combat in southern Gaza on Friday.

Fogel, z’l, from the yishuv of Yakir in the Shomron left behind parents and four younger siblings. He served as a tank commander of the 46th Battalion in the 401 Iran Tracks Brigade.

His cousin Elkanah Navon, H’yd fell in combat in Jenin just a few weeks ago.

Hashem Yikam Damam.

