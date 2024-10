The soldiers of the 121st Battalion of the 8th Brigade blew the shofar at the end of Yom Kippur in southern Lebanon.

The IDF stated on Motzei Yom Kippur that forces carried out strikes on over 200 terror targets in Lebanon in the past day and soldiers killed about 50 terrorists in face-to-face combat..

One soldier was seriously injured in southern Lebanon on Friday.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)