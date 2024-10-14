אם ה’ לא ישמר עיר שוא שקד שומר: Civilians Reported Enemy UAV, Air Force Said It Was Israeli

Minutes before the drone launched by Hezbollah hit the Golani Brigade training base near Binyamina and killed four soldiers, two civilians reported a suspicious drone flying over their homes to Israel Police, Army Radio reported on Monday morning.

According to the report, two Israeli civilians from the Yokneam area each called the Israel Police hotline between 7:05 p.m. and 7:06 p.m., and reported seeing a drone flying above their homes, suspecting it was an enemy aircraft.

The calls were received at the police center, and by 7:08 p.m. they were transferred to the appropriate authorities.

In the following minutes, the police contacted the Air Force’s air control unit. There’s a direct line between the police and the air defense unit specifically to report on such events.

Minutes later, the air control unit updated the police and said that after investigating the report, it was determined that the sighting was an Israeli aircraft and there was no report of an enemy aircraft incursion.

At 07:12 p.m. the police closed the case after the investigation was completed.

Three minutes later – at 07:15 p.m. – the Hezbollah drone exploded in the cafeteria of the Golani Brigade training base, killing 4 soldiers and injuring dozens of others, seven seriously.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)