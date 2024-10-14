Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Soldiers Build First Sukkah In Gaza Since 2005, Rabbinate Distributes 12,000 Sets Of Arba Minim


IDF soldiers have built a sukkah in the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern and southern Gaza, ahead of Sukkos, set to begin on Wednesday evening. This marks the first time a sukkah has been constructed in Gaza since Israel’s disengagement from the area in 2005, during which approximately 8,000 Jewish residents were forced from their homes.

To accommodate troops currently engaged in operations against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the IDF Rabbinate has provided portable sukkahs that can be assembled and disassembled in the field, ensuring soldiers can observe yom tov in accordance with halacha. Additionally, the Rabbinate has distributed 12,000 sets of arba minim to soldiers in combat roles.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

  1. See how the IDF exists only to shmad young people?
    I won’t name all the dopes that actually believe that and constantly comment about it.

