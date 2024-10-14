Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Conducts Surgical Strikes On Hezbollah In Lebanon, Dismantles Gaza Terror Cells


The IDF has ramped up targeted operations against terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. Leveraging precise intelligence, IDF soldiers are conducting localized raids to dismantle Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, resulting in the elimination of dozens of militants through close-quarters combat and aerial strikes.

The Israel Air Force (IAF) has also targeted approximately 200 Hezbollah positions, including rocket launchers, anti-tank missile posts, and weapons storage facilities housing rockets, anti-tank missiles, RPGs, and other munitions.

At the same time, IDF troops are continuing operational activity throughout the Gaza Strip, focused on dismantling terrorist infrastructure. Soldiers have engaged in close-quarters encounters, eliminating militants, while IAF strikes have supported ground operations. Troops have uncovered and neutralized weapons caches and tunnel shafts used by terrorist organizations.

In one notable strike, the IAF targeted and destroyed a terrorist cell that had fired an anti-tank missile at IDF forces.

