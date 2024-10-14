SEE IT: IDF Tours Hezbollah Underground Compound Packed With Weapons And Motorcycles For Planned Invasion Of Israel

Israeli soldiers from the 8th Brigade combat team, under the command of the 91st Division, have uncovered a vast underground Hezbollah compound in southern Lebanon, stocked with weapons, ammunition, and motorcycles intended for use in an invasion of Israel. The compound, spanning 800 meters, served as a command center for Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces.

The discovery was made during a series of limited, targeted raids based on precise intelligence, in coordination with the IDF’s elite Yahalom Unit. Inside the underground facility, IDF troops found a large cache of military equipment, including helicopter-fired missiles, mortar shells, and motorcycles. The compound also featured living quarters, a kitchen, and supplies for long-term stays, indicating that Hezbollah operatives had prepared to remain in the area for an extended period.

According to the IDF, the underground command center was embedded beneath a civilian area in southern Lebanon, underscoring Hezbollah’s strategy of using civilian infrastructure to shield military operations. The compound was reportedly part of Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” plan, which aimed to launch an invasion into Israel.

During the raid, IDF troops encountered a Hezbollah terrorist hiding within the compound. With assistance from an Israeli Air Force aircraft, the terrorist was neutralized. The IDF is continuing its operations in the area, investigating the tunnel network and further assessing the extent of Hezbollah’s presence.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari emphasized the threat posed by the uncovered compound. “They were planning, with these motorcycles here, to enter Kiryat Shemona, to Yiftah, to villages and positions inside Israel and conduct a massacre. They were here only a couple of days ago,” Hagari said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)