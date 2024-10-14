MAILBAG: Crying Behind Closed Doors: The Untold Struggle Of People Like Me Who Are Unable To Attend Shul

I write this on Sunday night, the evening after Yom Kippur, and I find myself completely drained, emotionally and physically. The challenging period that began on Rosh Hashana has left me feeling overwhelmed.

I grew up enduring intense abuse and trauma—enough to push me away from religion, from everything I once held dear. But, somehow, with strength I never knew I had, I fought. I pushed, I cried, I worked hard, and over many years of therapy, spending more than $200,000, I’ve healed in many ways.

There were times, however, when I felt I had reached the end—moments when the darkness was so suffocating, I could barely breathe. Times when I didn’t think I could make it through the day. And yet, in my most desperate moments, I always felt as though Hashem dropped me a lifeline. That lifeline came in many forms, and I knew it was Hashem holding the other end of the rope.

But even with this support, there are still areas in my life that remain unhealed. One of the most painful challenges is going to shul. Outwardly, I seem like a successful father with a stable job, a husband with seven beautiful children living in a regular frum community. But beneath that facade lies an enormous amount of deep, unhealed pain.

When I go to shul, I experience severe flashbacks and triggers. I’ve tried therapy, medications, and creative methods to cope. I’ve tried different shuls. But after nearly losing my life over it, I realized that for now, this isn’t what Hashem wants from me. Hashem wants me to stay safe, work through the trauma, and be the best father and husband I can be.

What hurts me most is the judgment from others. Though I know Hashem isn’t judging me, I see the looks from my neighbors, the gossip about “the man who never goes to shul.” My children and wife face questions that cut deep. In shidduchim or social circles, the first question is often, “Where does he daven?”

Do they know I sit by the window on Friday nights, crying as I watch the other men walk to shul? Do they understand how many tears I’ve shed over this apparent weakness, how I’d give anything to be part of the community? Do they know how many sleepless Friday nights I’ve spent feeling so different and alone?

This month, full of Yomim Tovim, intensifies the pain. Watching others walk to shul, feeling left out and disconnected, is agonizing.

So I’m calling out to two groups:

To those who go to shul: Please know that many of us are desperately longing to join you. We would do anything to be there, but sometimes, despite all our efforts, we simply can’t. Please don’t judge us. Please don’t look down on us or measure us by where we daven. Some of us are hidden angels who are still working through challenges, and we just aren’t ready to conquer this one yet.

To those reading this and nodding in understanding: I feel your pain more than words can express. I know the loneliness, the darkness, the despair. It’s rarely spoken about, which makes it even harder, but I see you, and I’m with you. Hang in there. Hold on tight. Let me be a light in your dark journey.

If anyone would like to reach out with comments, ideas, or anything else, please email me at [email protected].

Sincerely,

A Fellow Yid Trying to Heal

The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.