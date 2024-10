Sergeant Koren Bitan, a 19-year-old soldier from Rosh Haayin, was killed in Gaza battling Hamas terrorists.

Bitan was serving in the 450th Battalion of the Bislamach Brigade and the 94th “Duchifat” Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

The IDF says he was killed during combat operations in the southern Gaza Strip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)